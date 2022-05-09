Cyclone may spare coastline

Visakhapatnam: Severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' may not make landfall over the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as it is likely to weaken in the next 48 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department said in its latest forecast on Monday.

The cyclone was situated about 450 km and 500 km south of Visakhapatnam and Puri. Light to moderate rainfall may occur from Tuesday evening in many districts across coastal Odisha and heavy rainfall (7 -11cm) at one or two places over Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri, IMD said.

National and state disaster relief departments are on alert even though there is no forecast of the cyclone causing havoc. Distant warning signal 2 (asking ships not to come near the coast) has been hoisted in all ports in Odisha in view of the approaching cyclone.

The IMD Senior Scientist, RK Jenamani, on Monday informed that the cyclone was moving in a northwest direction with a speed of around 21 km to 25 km and will continue to move towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. From Tuesday onwards, it will take a recurve over the sea away from the coast, and would not cross Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, or West Bengal, he said.

IMD predicted that light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal West Bengal from Tuesday evening.

Some coastal districts of Odisha are expected to receive heavy rainfall from May 10 onwards under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm.