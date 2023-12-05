  • Menu
Cyclone Michaung makes landfall near Bapatla, winds with speed 90 km predicted at coast

Cyclone Michaung makes landfall near Bapatla, winds with speed 90 km predicted at coast
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority announced that Cyclone Michaung has crossed the coast near Bapatla

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority announced that Cyclone Michaung has crossed the coast near Bapatla . According to the Meteorological Department, strong gusty winds of 90-100 km per hour were blowing along the coast. The severe cyclone will weaken into a cyclonic storm in the next two hours. "Even after crossing the coast, people should be alert," AP Disaster Management said.

Michaung Cyclone, which is ravaging the state, crossed the coast at Bapatla Bs rains are continuing in Bapatla, Guntur, NTR, Krishna district, strong winds and moderate rains are likely. The officials are predicting that winds and rains will continue at the same speed till midnight.

Meanwhile, Paddy, commercial and horticultural crops have already been submerged due to heavy rains due to the impact of the Cyclone. Colonies and roads were flooded in many areas. People are facing problems due to heavy rain water entering the houses.

