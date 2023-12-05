Cyclone Michaung to cross Coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam this afternoon

VIJAYAWADA: The Severe Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” which is centered about 20 km north-northeast of Nellore, 150 km south of Bapatla and 210 km from Machilipatnam is gradually moving northwards close to Coast, said the IMD in a bulletin released at at 5.30 a.m. on Tuesday. The bulletin said the storm will cross the Coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the afternoon on Tuesday with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

The severe cyclonic storm lies just 20 km from Nellore is moving towards the Northwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during past six hours resulting in heavy rains inundating low lying areas in the Coastal areas in Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, Tirupati and Nellore districts. High tidal waves are witnessed in the Coastal areas of South Andhra Pradesh due to impact of cyclonic storm Michaung. The state government is evacuating people living in low lying areas in cyclone hit districts and shifting to relief camps. NDRF and SDRF teams are stationed in the vulnerable areas and ready to swing into action. The state government has appointed the special officer to monitor the cyclone and district administrations are on high alert in the cyclone hit areas.