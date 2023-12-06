Live
Cyclone Michaung weakening into depression, rains to continue in several districts
The cyclone Michaung that has hit the coast near Bapatla on Tuesday is weakening into depression and the meteorological department has predicted more rains across the state. The weather department has also issued orange alert to East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Eluru districts.
It is also forecasted that light rains would occur in many parts of South Coastal Andhra and North Coastal Andhra districts under the influence of cyclone along with winds of 45 kmph along the coast. Fishermen were warned not to go fishing along Andhra Pradesh coast.
The government also announced a holiday for educational institutions in the cyclone-affected areas on Wednesday and stated that all the educational institutions should be closed in the areas where the intensity of the cyclone is high. The school education commissioner Suresh Kumar and Inter Board Secretary Saurabh Gaur issued orders to the District Collectors.