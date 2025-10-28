Cyclone Montha approaches Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains to lash

Cyclone Montha is advancing towards the coast of Andhra Pradesh (AP), currently moving at a speed of 17 km/h, according to officials from the Meteorological Department. The cyclone is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm shortly and is forecasted to make landfall near Kakinada between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam tonight.

Gusty winds reaching speeds of 120 km/h are anticipated along the coast, with forecasts indicating very heavy rainfall in the coastal districts. Heavy rains have already been reported in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Nellore, Konaseema, and Kakinada, with severe downpours recorded in 95 areas.

Currently located 230 kilometres from Machilipatnam, 310 kilometres from Kakinada, and 370 kilometres from Visakhapatnam, Cyclone Montha has entered the West Central Bay of Bengal and is set to move towards the AP coastline.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is actively overseeing storm preparations, holding reviews with ministers and officials until late at night. He reassured citizens that there was no need for undue concern while advising that all departments remain vigilant and ready. The CM highlighted that lower-level staff should be directly alerted from the Real Time Governance (RTGS) centre, with heavy rainfall expected in 338 mandals.

The government has asserted its readiness to tackle any situation, having already reduced the number of RTC buses, trains, and flights. Holidays have been cancelled, and all departmental officials have been put on high alert, with schools in coastal districts closed for the day.