Cyclone Montha Approaches Andhra Pradesh: Red Alert Issued

A severe low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression, now located approximately 920 km from Kakinada. Expected to convert into a cyclone on Monday and evolve into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday, the Meteorological Department anticipates that Cyclone Montha will make landfall near Kakinada between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam on Tuesday evening.

Consequently, the Andhra Pradesh government is taking precautions as Cyclone Montha approaches. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has alerted district collectors and instructed them to implement a special action plan in preparation for the anticipated heavy rains.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert across ten districts due to the impending cyclone. Heavy rainfall is expected in the northern and southern coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh for four days, with a red alert specifically declared for Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamaya, and Tirupati districts. These areas are likely to experience the highest rainfall.

Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Nandyal, and Chittoor districts, indicating moderate to heavy rain is also likely there. On the 28th, as the storm intensifies, heavy rain and gusty winds of 70 to 100 kilometres per hour are anticipated.

In response to the situation, CM Naidu convened a video conference with collectors and Superintendents of Police to strategise on measures to protect life and property. He emphasised the need for action plans in coastal districts and appointed officers to oversee relief efforts. To mitigate potential disruptions to power and drinking water supplies, a robust preventive strategy has been implemented.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has proposed several recommendations to the Kakinada Collector, stressing the importance of vigilance in the face of Cyclone Montha’s approach.