Cyclone Montha Hits Andhra Pradesh Coast: Heavy Rain, Crop Damage Reported
Over 43,000 hectares of crops were damaged as NDRF teams began rescue and relief work across coastal states.
Cyclone Montha hit the Andhra Pradesh coast last night.
It crossed between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam with winds of 90–100 kmph.
The IMD said the storm made landfall near Kakinada at 7 PM.
It caused heavy rain and damaged about 43,000 hectares of crops.
Rain Forecast
More rain is expected in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.
Some places may get very heavy rain, over 20 cm.
Odisha Situation
Nellore got the most rain in Andhra Pradesh.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the state escaped major damage.
Only a few trees fell and small landslides were reported.
Rescue and Support
The NDRF sent 26 teams —
12 to Andhra Pradesh, 6 to Odisha, and 3 to Tamil Nadu.
Teams are also working in Chhattisgarh and Telangana.
The Health Ministry is helping states with medical support and emergency plans.