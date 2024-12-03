Cyclonic rains expose inadequacies

Srikakulam: ‘Fengal’ cyclone rains exposed loopholes at YSR Jagananna Colonies across the district.

Even for moderate rainfall, roads get damaged in these colonies. Total 736 colonies were set up during the YSRCP rule and houses were constructed in these colonies.

Most of the beneficiaries are not interested in occupying houses in these colonies as sites identified for the purpose are far away from the existing villages and also located in inaccessible areas. Drinking water is scarce in these areas due to depletion of groundwater levels.

These colonies lack roads and drains. As a result, free flow of rain and drain water is hampered. Due to stagnation of rainwater on roads, residents of the YSR Jagananna Colonies are facing problems to reach their homes even on foot.