Cyclonic Storm Brings Heavy Rains to North Andhra

A cyclonic storm originating in the Bay of Bengal has resulted in heavy rainfall across various regions of North Andhra. On Thursday morning, Visakhapatnam experienced intense downpours accompanied by strong gusts of wind, causing trees to be uprooted in several areas. Floodwaters inundated roads, leading to significant traffic disruptions. In addition, gale-force winds have resulted in power outages in multiple locations.

According to the Meteorological Department, the storm is expected to move north-northwest and escalate into a severe cyclonic storm. Officials predict that it will make landfall near the Gopalpur and Paradip ports, straddling the borders of South Odisha and North Andhra, in the early hours of Friday. As a consequence, heavy rains are anticipated to continue across the North Andhra districts and along the South Coast.