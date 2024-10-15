Cyclonic Storm Likely in Bay of Bengal, Heavy Rains Expected in AP

A low-pressure system currently active over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 48 hours, according to weather reports. The system is projected to move west-northwestward over the coming two days, likely making its way towards the northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Due to this development, widespread rainfall is expected across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema over the next two days. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely in several districts of the state. Notably, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Prakasam districts are expected to experience intense downpours today.

Heavy rain warnings have also been issued for Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyala, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts. Meanwhile, moderate rainfall is expected in various other regions across the state. Additionally, gusty winds with speeds ranging from 35 to 55 kmph are forecast along the coastline, prompting authorities to warn fishermen against venturing out to sea.

The state government is urging residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions as the weather system develops.