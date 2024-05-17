Candidates’ sleepless nights continue post-poll also

Anantapur/Puttaparthi: All the candidates and their followers, who spent sleepless nights before elections, are going through the same phase even after elections. Then it was campaigning during day and night, now guessing and analysing victory prospects making them anxious.

About 28 candidates of TDP and YSRCP were in fray for 14 Assembly constituencies in the undivided district and now available to the public and media. They are holding darbars with their followers and supporters from morning to evening and analysing huge voter turnout and how it could be advantageous to their respective party.

TDP candidates are pinning hopes on the negative aspects of the ruling party like anti-incumbency factors, disillusionment of people with the ruling dispensation and lack of development and other such issues. They are taking people clamouring for the leadership of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, miracle effect of TDP manifesto on voters and the grand alliance, polarisation of votes, party, caste and community-wise as their strong points.

They however are not discussing about the positive affect of welfare on voters, saying that even after implementing a host of welfare schemes, TDP lost in 2019.

Coming to YSRCP camp in Uravakonda constituency, hundreds of supporters are gathering at the candidate’s residence and claiming that people voted en-masse for the ruling party, to show their gratitude for the welfare bonanza bestowed on them. Welfare schemes boosted their socio-economic conditions, they opine.

While TDP leaders interpreting that big voter turn-out means a reflection on their determination to send home the ruling party, YSRCP is thinking the other way, that the huge voter turn-out reflects on people's determination to bring back YSRCP to power by all means. Whatever, each party is very confident of their win.

While these durbars are on progress, party supporters are complaining to candidates that they have not received their 'note for vote’ incentive.

In TDP camps, hundreds were seen complaining of non-receipt of notes for their votes and the candidates were busy in pacifying the voters saying that they would do something after the results are out.