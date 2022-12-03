Daily, 80,000 to get Vaikunta Dwara Darshan for 10 days

Tirumala: With an aim to facilitate Vaikunta Dwara Darshan to more number of common pilgrims, TTD has dispensed with all privileged darshans, including VIP break and also suspended Arjita Sevas from January 2 to 11. Speaking to media in Tirumala on Saturday after a meeting with senior officers on the arrangements for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy said a total of five lakh SSD tokens (50,000 tokens each for 10 days) will be issued across the counters to be set up in 10 centres, including 9 in Tirupati and one in Tirumala, which is exclusively for the locals residing on the hills.

Aadhaar card is mandatory to get off-line Dwara Darshan tickets across the counters, the EO said, adding that the district administration, including the police, were involved along with TTD personnel in the issuing of five lakh tokens at the counters, anticipating a huge rush for the tokens.

Along with police, tahsildars (magistrates) will also be posted at all the token issuing centres, the EO said, informing that elaborate arrangements, including food, milk, coffee and drinking water, will be made in all the centres where the tokens will be issued round-the-clock, till the quota of five lakh is exhausted.

Srivari Sevaks and NCC Cadets will be involved for pilgrim services in Tirumala and Tirupati.

The token issuing centres were divided into two clusters and each one under the supervision of a JEO while TTD chief vigilance and security officer (CVSO) in coordination with the district authorities will ensure security measures at all points for peaceful issuing of tokens.

In addition to the five lakh off-line tokens, TTD will issue 2.5 lakh Special Entry Darshan (Rs 300) tickets (daily 25,000 tickets each) for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan, Reddy said informing that the 2.5 lakh tickets will be released along with January month quota of SED tickets.

Every day 2,000 SRIVANI tickets will also be released on-line during these 10 days and the same number of donors who will also be allowed daily should book their darshan quota online only.

Advance booking of accommodation is cancelled from December 29 to January 3 and accommodation will be provided under current booking for which registration will be done at Central Reception Office (CRO) only.

On January 2, after the predawn rituals Tiruppavai, Dhanurmasa Kainkaryams, Bali, Sattumora Suddhi, the darshan will commence at 5 am for common pilgrims, after VIPs.

In tune with the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi, TTD is conducting Vishnu Sahasranama parayanam at Nada Neerajanam and Swarna Ratham procession will also be held at 9 am and the following day January 3 Vaikunta Dwadasi Chakrasnanam will be observed.

SVBC will telecast all the programmes live.

The EO made it clear that only those having tickets or tokens will be allowed for darshan, however he said there is no bar for the people to visit Tirumala (without tickets) to visit holy places on the hills.

JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao and senior officers were also present.