Dangers of reckless bike racing, speeding explained

Kurnool: The 36th National Road Safety Month celebrations were held on Friday at Pullaiah Engineering College, near Venkaya Palle village in Kurnool district. The event conducted under the guidance of Deputy Transport Commissioner S Shantha Kumari and supervised by RTO Bharat Chavan, Transport Inspectors K Ravindra Kumar and S Nagaraj Naik, and Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Babu Kishore.

As part of the National Road Safety Month, observed from January 16 to February 15, awareness was raised about essential precautions to ensure road safety.

RTO Bharat Chavan and Traffic CI Mansooruddin highlighted the dangers of reckless bike racing and speeding by students, which often result in accidents, causing fatalities or serious injuries. They noted that such incidents sometimes lead to permanent disabilities, bringing immense grief to families. The speakers encouraged students to focus on their studies and strive for success in life, making their parents proud. On this occasion, officials gave valuable advices on road safety measures, including riders of two-wheelers must possess a valid driving license and always wear a helmet. Drivers of four-wheelers must always carry a valid license and wear seatbelts. Driving under influence of alcohol is strictly prohibited. Over-speeding and rash driving are highly dangerous. Using mobile phones while driving should be avoided. Traffic CI Mansooruddin reminded vehicle users to always carry essential documents, such as a driving license, registration certificate, insurance, and pollution certificate, while driving. The event was attended by Pullaiah Engineering College Principal Sashikumar, college staff and students participated.