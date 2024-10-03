Darbha Mat and Rope procession held

Tirumala : The celestial procession of Darbha Mat and Rope that will be used during Dhwajarohanam ceremony as part of Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams, was held on Wednesday.

The parade commenced from TTD forest department office, led by its Deputy Director Sri Srinivasulu and his staff. Later, the mat and rope were placed on Sesha Vahanam inside Ranganayakula mandapam of Srivari temple.

TTD Forest department staff will collect Vishnu Darbha in Chelluru village of Erpedu mandal for the preparation of this sacred mat and rope every year. It will be brought to Tirumala and dried in the sun for a week, cleaned well and made into mats and ropes. The forest department staff prepared a darbha mat measuring 22 feet long and 7.5 feet wide and a rope of 225 meters length. Range Officer Ramana Reddy, Srinivasulu, Ramakoti and others participated in this programme.