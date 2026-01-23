Khandre expresses displeasure

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre on Thursday expressed strong displeasure over the Governor’s conduct during the first joint session of the Legislature, stating that the Governor should have read only the address approved by the State Cabinet and not a self-prepared speech.

Speaking to reporters, Khandre said addressing the joint session of the Legislature at the beginning of the year is a long-established tradition and a constitutional responsibility of the Governor. “A Governor, holding a constitutional office, is not a representative of any political party. However, today’s actions set a new and inappropriate precedent that goes against constitutional provisions,” he said.

The Minister remarked that such an incident had never been witnessed in the state before and termed it “deeply unfortunate.” He stressed that constitutional conventions must be respected to uphold democratic values and the dignity of the Legislature.

He urged that constitutional authorities must act with neutrality and restraint, warning that any deviation from established norms could undermine democratic institutions and erode public trust in governance.