Dasara Mahotsavams commence on a grand note in Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The Sharan Navaratri Dasara Mahotsavam has commenced on a grand note at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Thursday. The ten-day festival will conclude on October 12.

During these ten days festival, Nava Durga Alankaram to Amma varu, special Navavarana prayers, Vahana Sevas to the presiding deities, Chandi Homam, Rudra Homam, Japams and Parayanams will be organised every day.

The authorities in a press release on Thursday have stated that as part of the starting day of the Utsavam, temple Executive Officer D Peddiraju along with his wife participated in puja rituals. On the first day of the festival, Goddess Bhramaramba processional diety was decorated as Sailaputri. Later during late night, as part of Vahana Seva, the authorities have organised Brungi Vahana Seva to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi.