Daughter kills mother for opposing her love marriage

Vizianagaram: A 48-year-old woman found dead in agriculture well under mysterious circumstance in Venkataramanapeta village under S Kota mandal on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Y Venkatalaxmi of same village. Police suspect that she was killed by her daughter along with her boyfriend reportedly for denying their marriage.

According to sources, a few months ago Venkatalaxmi lodged a complaint against Harikrishna of same village for cheating her 17-year-old daughter in the name of love. Police registered a case on Harikrisha under POCSO Act and sent him to remand, but later he was released from jail on bail. Venkatalaxmi’s daughter is in love with Harikrishna though her mother was against their marriage. Hence, the duo planned to eliminate Venkatalaxmi and as part of their plan, they killed her while she came to attend nature call on Saturday night and threw the body in a nearby well. Later, the minor girl informed her family members that someone had kidnapped her mother in an auto. Based on Venkatalaxmi’s family members complaint, Srungavarapukota police registered a missing case and launched investigation. Meanwhile, Venkataramanapeta villagers found her body in the well.