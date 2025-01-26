Davos meet helped network with influential global leaders says CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised that his recent visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, was primarily aimed at networking with influential global leaders to gain insights into emerging global trends, rather than securing agreements.

Addressing a press conference, Chandrababu Naidu responded to criticisms from various quarters, including the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which alleged that his high-level delegation returned without tangible outcomes and focused primarily on self-promotion, while other states managed to secure deals.

He stated, "Davos is a place for networking. The whole world goes there for four days. Country heads and Ministers attend. Not only governments, but all corporates will be there."

Naidu highlighted that the WEF serves as a platform where global leaders converge to discuss and learn about the latest trends and developments. He noted, "The WEF in the Swiss resort town of Davos brings together the best minds for knowledge enhancement and learning the latest trends."

During the summit, Naidu engaged in discussions with several prominent figures, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

He remarked that meeting such influential individuals in their home countries would be a formidable task, involving visas, appointments, and other logistical challenges. He added, "By attending the WEF, all these challenges could be overcome, allowing engagement with globally influential people under one roof in just three days."

Naidu also noted that discussions at the WEF centered on topics such as green energy, green hydrogen, natural farming, information technology, artificial intelligence, and deep technology. He emphasized the importance of learning from these discussions, stating, "One could learn a lot there."

In addition to networking, Naidu held 27 one-on-one meetings and participated in four roundtable conferences and three congress sessions, focusing on areas like artificial intelligence and green energy.

Naidu announced that various globally renowned companies are going to invest in the State. "We are going to transform Andhra Pradesh into a haven for investments and are moving ahead with the sole aim of attracting Rs 10 lakh crore investments in green energy along with green hydrogen. He said those who had destroyed the brand image of AP had no right to speak about the speed of business being witnessed in the state now.