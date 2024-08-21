DC’s call to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in eco-friendly manner

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector P Prasanthi urged the public to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in an environmentally friendly manner and organisers obtain prior permissions for setting up Ganesh pandals.

She reviewed various issues including caste certificates, Ganesh festivities, CCRC cards, and tax collections at video conference with division and mandal-level officials from the Collectorate here on Tuesday

Out of 112,869 applications for caste certificates in the district, 90,250 have been issued, 22,301 have been rejected, and 318 are pending.

Additionally, she said that SC/ST caste certificates still need to be issued to 10 individuals involved in atrocity cases. She instructed Ganesh Utsav Committee members to obtain the necessary permissions from the district administration for setting up pandals.

Departments are advised to ensure proper lighting, deploy professional swimmers, and set up medical camps at immersion sites.

The Electricity and Fire Departments were directed to inspect the pandals and review safety arrangements before granting approvals. Furthermore, the Collector informed that 4,739 farmers in the district are yet to receive CCRC cards.

Under the Employment Guarantee Scheme, 31.03 lakh workdays, or 83% of target have been completed. Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu, DRO G Narasimhulu, and others were present.