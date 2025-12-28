Deceased farmer’s kin protests minister Pemmasani visit

Vijayawada: Union minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar faced protests in Mandadam on Saturday while visiting the family of Dondapati Ramarao, a farmer who died after collapsing during a meeting over the N8 road alignment on Friday. Accompanied by MLA Sravana Kumar, the minister was confronted by angry family members, who questioned the timing of the visit and lashed out at officials, accusing them of failing to protect farmers.

Minister Narayana and MLA Sravana Kumar held meetings regarding the N8 road alignment, which requires relocation of around 100 houses in Mandadam. Residents complained that alternative housing was being provided in low-lying streambeds, intensifying discontent.

Earlier, during the CRDA meeting, Union minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar assured that farmers’ land-related grievances in the Amaravati region are being addressed systematically. A three-member committee has completed surveys of ‘Jaribu’ lands, and final decisions on allocations will follow. He noted that 415 individuals holding plots smaller than ten cents are being considered, while claims by farmers who surrendered land before 2013 cannot be included under legal constraints.

The minister added that issues related to vastu, ‘Lanka’ lands, and Gannavaram Airport plots are being resolved, and that 1,596 local residents have already been employed in capital development projects, with plans to include 10,000 more. Health cards, pensions, and other welfare matters were also discussed.

MLA Sravana Kumar highlighted the need for community halls in every village and addressed challenges arising from road construction, including insufficient cremation grounds in Malkapuram and Venkatapuram. He also said efforts are underway to provide pensions to those missed under the previous government and to newly married couples.

Both the Union minister and MLA emphasised that all genuine grievances will be addressed, while infrastructure development in Amaravati will continue with priority for affected farmers and local residents.