Decided to quit YSRCP, have proof on phone tapping, says Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy came down heavily on the ruling party for tapping his mobile phone.

He wondered why the Intelligence Department was listening to the conversations made by him over the phone.

He provided some audio clippings to the media and said, "IB chief PSR Anjaneyulu asked about some conversation I made to an old friend. The IB chief had forwarded an audio clip from the mobile number 9849966000 which indicates they were tracking my contacts and conversations."

Kotamreddy interacted with the media on Wednesday at the YSRCP office here and said only after getting confirmation that his mobile phone was tapped, he had decided to quit the YSRCP unable to adjust under the non-congenial environment. He said one shouldn't continue in the party where there is no trust.

The Nellore rural MLA dared the Ministers and ruling party leaders who were criticising him to find out through their contacts whether tapping the phone was true or not.

He said he would take the phone tapping issue of peoples' representatives to the notice of the Union Home Ministry and investigating agencies for necessary action and the the State government would face trouble for indulging in such acts.

Kotamreddy alleged that his phone was tapped only after his recent meeting with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"When I revealed about my phone being tapped, two Ministers, five MPs and more than 30 MLAs called me and revealed that their phones were also tapped. In fact, I shouldn't do this as a loyalist to YSR family, but the leaders challenged me to prove the allegations," Kotamreddy said.