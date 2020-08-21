Deeply unfortunate: PM Modi on Srisailam Fire

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed shock and anguish at the loss of lives due to the fire at the Srisailam plant.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister said, "Fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope that injured recover at the earliest."

All nine persons trapped after a huge fire at an underground hydroelectric power station in Telangana were killed, officials said on Friday.

The rescue workers recovered the bodies of five victims. They were identified as Assistant Engineers Mohan Kumar, Uzma Fatima, and Sunder, Divisional Engineer Srinivas Goud and Mahesh, an employee of a battery company.

A short-circuit is believed to have caused the fire at the unit of one of the underground powerhouse. Of the 30 persons reported to be present at the spot, 15 escaped to safety through a tunnel while six were rescued by rescue personnel. They were admitted to a local hospital.