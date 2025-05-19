Delay in railway line construction worries Konaseema residents

Amalapuram: The long-standing dream of Konaseema residents to hear the train whistle seems to be delayed further as there is no visible progress in the construction of the Kotipalli-Narasapuram railway line, which has been stagnant for over two-and-a-half decades.

Although foundation stones were laid for the project in 2000 in the presence of the then Union Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Lok Sabha Speaker GMC Balayogi, the project has made little progress. While pillars have been completed on the three major Godavari river branches – Gowthami, Vasishta, and Vynatheya – the construction of girders has not yet begun, causing distress among locals.

Amalapuram MP Ganti Harish Madhur, who is also the TDP Whip in Parliament, has assured that he is committed to ensuring the project’s completion. He said that the railway line, stretching 102.5 km from Kakinada to Narasapuram via Kothapalli, would significantly benefit Konaseema residents by improving transportation and boosting the trade of local products like coconut and fish.

The initial project cost was estimated at Rs 2,000 crore in 2000, but the current cost has soared to over Rs 3,000 crore due to delays. While the budget has consistently allocated funds, including Rs 160 crore this year, residents allege that these funds are being diverted to other railway projects.

The construction has also been stalled by land acquisition issues, especially between Sanapallilanka and Bhatanavilli in Amalapuram Rural mandal, where local farmers are reluctant to hand over their lands due to the prolonged delays.

MP Harish Madhur remains hopeful, stating that he has met the Union Railway Minister multiple times to explain the project’s importance.

He also promised to complete the railway line in the next four years, dedicating it to the people of Konaseema and fulfilling his late father Balayogi’s vision.

Despite the slow progress, locals continue to hope for the completion of this long-pending railway project, which they believe will transform the region’s connectivity and economy.

According to local reports, the total cost of the Kotipalli-Narasapuram railway project is estimated at ₹2,892 crore, out of which the central government has released ₹1,220 crore so far. However, the state government is yet to release its 25% share, which is being cited as one of the primary reasons for the delay.

It is come to known that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set up special teams to resolve land acquisition issues. Once completed, the Kotipalli-Narasapuram railway line is expected to significantly enhance connectivity in the Konaseema region, linking it with major ports like Kakinada, Machilipatnam, and Visakhapatnam. It will also boost the transportation of agricultural produce, seafood, and industrial goods.