Delay in setting up HC bench in Kurnool decried

Kurnool: Senior advocate Y Jayaraju has strongly questioned the prolonged delay in establishing a permanent High Court bench in Kurnool, despite a formal resolution passed by the Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet and Legislative Assembly over eight months ago.

Highlighting the historical and constitutional importance of the issue, Jayaraju speaking to The Hans India on Thursday has said that the Rayalaseema region has long been deprived of judicial and administrative institutions, despite the promises made under the Sribagh Pact of 1937. The resolution, passed in November 2024 under the NDA-led government, was intended to fulfil a key commitment to decentralised governance and regional equity.

Following the resolution, the State government submitted the proposal to the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, as required by constitutional procedure. Legal provisions clarify that the Chief Justice‘s consent is the only remaining step before the Central government can issue a notification. The Union Law Minister has also reiterated in Parliament that the Centre was ready to notify the bench immediately upon receiving approval from the Chief Justice.

The State Law Department has already complied with all procedural requirements, including submission of infrastructure details requested by the High Court Registrar in January 2025.

Despite these developments, there has been no official communication from the Chief Justice or the full court of the Andhra Pradesh High Court regarding their decision. In June 2025, Minister Nara Lokesh once again raised the matter with the Union Law Minister, reinforcing the State’s commitment. However, the absence of a response from the judiciary has left the proposal in limbo. Legal and civil society leaders in Rayalaseema argue that the delay undermines the principles of justice, accessibility and balanced regional development.

Y Jayaraju, former public prosecutor, stated that the issue transcends politics and is a matter of constitutional propriety. He called on the judiciary to uphold transparency and accountability, urging the Chief Justice to clarify whether the proposal has been placed before the Full Court and, if so, what the outcome was. “Justice delayed is justice denied,” he said, calling upon the legal community, political representatives, and citizens to push for immediate consent and notification of the Kurnool High Court bench.