Deliberately pulling me in phone tapping case: Errabelli
Claims that he had no acquaintance with former SIB DSP Praneet Rao
Hyderabad: BRS leader and former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has responded to the allegations levelled against him in the phone tapping case that created a sensation across the state. He clarified that he has nothing to do with this case. He claimed that he had no acquaintance with former SIB DSP Praneet Rao, who was arrested in this case. However, he said that he knows that his relatives are in their village. He expressed his concern that he does not understand why he is being dragged into this case.
It was recalled that Praneet Rao himself had said during the investigation that he had no relationship with Errabelli. He expressed suspicion that there is pressure on him to change the party and that this is happening as part of a political conspiracy. He concluded that he will not change party, no matter how many temptations and pressures are brought. Dayakar Rao said that Banjara Hills Police Station has cases against Sharan Chaudhary who is accusing him of land grabbing.