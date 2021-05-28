Demand for Ayush boosters soars in Nellore

Nellore: As soon as herbal concoction made by Krishnapatnam resident B Anandaiah received widespread response in the state that likely supports the Covid treatment, there has been a huge demand for many Ayush products in the market. Now, people are making a beeline not only for the Ayurvedic products but also for similar medications from other systems of medicine such as Unani, Siddha, and homeopathy.

Now, many medicinal systems are propagating various immunity boosters and are displaying on WhatsApp attracting the people. In fact, there have been many immunity booster drugs on Siddha, Unani and Homeopathy and some states have been following various formulations.

Ministry of Ayush has already placed necessary precautions and immunity-boosting measures for the knowledge of people including consumption of hot water, regular pranayama, yoga and meditation. Use of turmeric, jeera, dhaniya and garlic in daily use in food items is also advised. Ayurvedic precautions such as nasal application, oil pulling therapy, herbal tea and milk with turmeric and pepper while going to bed were also suggested. Ayurvedic doctors have been prescribing regular use of Chyavanprash, Aswagandha, Bala in four varieties, Jyotishmathi (Malkangani) Tailam, Athimadhuram (licorice), and many others

Now, apart from Ayurvedic immunity-boosting medications, Siddha practitioners are also suggesting drugs such Kaba Sura Kudineer/Neela Vembu Kudineer/Visha Sura Kudineer, Seenthil Choornam, Amukkara Choornam, Inji Vadagam, and Nellikail lagam as immunity boosters. Now, Kaba Sura Kudineer is very popular in the region after Anandaiah's herbal concoction has become popular and the sales are also improved. Nearby Tamil Nadu has already been providing Kaba Sura Kudineer (KSK) decoction as a remedy for lung-related issues even in Covid hospitals and care centres.

Even popular restaurants in Chennai city is also serving this as a recipe including it in the menu of Covid food. Siddha practitioners say KSK is also having a similar herbal combination being prepared by Anandaiah. They say Siddha preparation is so popular in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka and still people of Andhra Pradesh have to understand it's significance as a booster.

"There are many such immunity boosters in all medicinal systems of Ayush and they are not much popular due to hype on Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, various steroids and other drugs for Covid care. Still, we are suggesting people use these preparations for effective and long-lasting impact," said Dr V Ramakrishna Reddy, a retired Ayush senior coordinator.