Demand for Meat and chicken enhances amid Kanuma celebrations in AP, Telangana

Telugu states people celebrate Kanuma festival as part of the third day of Sankranti where the non-veg items in the dishes will pay an important role in the celebrations. With this, the chicken and mutton centres in the Telugu states have become crowded since morning and the demand for this special items has grown significantly. It is tradition and custom to eat non veg on the last day of the Sankranti festival as part of Kanuma celebrations.

The Sankranthi festival has three specialties over three days. The first day is spent by the children making bonfires, while on the second day, the elders put on patriarchal ceremonies for their ancestors and on the third day non-veg item either meat or chicken plays a very crucial role in Kanuma celebrations where Telugu people will cook non-veg on Kanuma festival day.

However, this year bird flu is causing concern and the rumours circulating that the virus can also be spread through chickens and chicken eggs, hence Non-veg lovers are turning to mutton and fish rather than chicken and showing interest in meat even if the prices are high.