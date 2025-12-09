Demand rises again to merge Nagari constituency with Tirupati dist

Tirupati: The ongoing district reorganisation exercise in the state has triggered fresh controversy in the Nagari constituency of Chittoor district.

During the previous reorganisation carried out by the YSRCP government in 2022, the Nagari Assembly constituency was split. Puttur and Vadamalapet mandals were moved to the newly formed Tirupati district, while the remaining three mandals — Nagari, Nindra and Vijayapuram — stayed under Chittoor district.

Since then, people from these three mandals have been asking the government to include them in Tirupati district, saying Tirupati is closer and better connected to Nagari than Chittoor.

The issue had gone quiet earlier as the previous government did not want to reopen the reorganisation process.

However, with the current NDA government taking up the exercise again, the demand has resurfaced.

The initial proposal placed before the cabinet reportedly did not include the three mandals in Tirupati district. This has led to fresh protests from local residents and political groups. On Monday, the joint action committee of all parties organised a rally from Om Shakti Temple to the Nagari RDO office. The group staged a protest and submitted a representation to the RDO demanding that Nagari, Nindra and Vijayapuram mandals be merged with Tirupati district.

Leaders recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, had earlier announced in a public meeting that these mandals would be added to Tirupati district.

A cabinet subcommittee had also indicated that, based on education, healthcare, transport and accessibility, the three mandals are better suited to be part of Tirupati district.

They urged the Chief Minister to fulfil his promise and include the entire Nagari constituency in Tirupati district in the best interests of the people and development activities.

It may be recalled that the government has announced Madanapalle district keeping in view the demands and sentiments of the people of Madanapalle, Thamballapalle, Piler and Punganur.

With this, Punganur which is till now in Chittoor district will become part of the proposed Madanapalle district.

If Nagari also is merged in Tirupati district, the Chittoor district, which was one of the biggest districts with 14 constituencies will be left with only five constituencies making it a small district.