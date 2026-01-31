Telangana DGP Praises Police Efforts at Medaram Jathara

Telangana State Director General of Police (DGP) Shivadhar Reddy commended the police for their enthusiastic performance at the Medaram fair, with the support of the tribal community.

After visiting the forest deities, the DGP assessed the crowd of devotees and traffic flow through CCTV footage from the command control room. Speaking to the media, he highlighted that, unlike previous fairs, the new Child Track Management System significantly improved the process of locating missing children and elderly, using QR-coded handbands that made searches easier and more efficient.

He noted that trainee IPS and DSP officers were assigned duties at the event to gain practical experience. Reflecting on his personal connection, the DGP mentioned visiting Medaram as a trainee officer in 1996 and observed many improvements since then.

He also praised the widening of roads and the provision of alternative routes to prevent traffic congestion. The deployment of drones has enhanced surveillance, covering every corner of the fair. The DGP was accompanied by Multi-Zone-1 IG Chandrasekhar Reddy, Warangal and Ramagundam Police Commissioners Sunpreet Singh and Amber Kishore Jha.