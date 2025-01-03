Demand to conduct probe into irregularities in MNREGS

Nellore: Namami Ganga State convener Midathala Ramesh has demanded the district administration to conduct enquiry over the irregularities taken place in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) in Udayagiri and initiate action against the guilty.

In the memorandum submitted to DRO Udaya Baskar here on Thurs-day, the BJP leader alleged over irregularities in MNREGS works at tanks in Udayagiri constituency as the organisers cashed the bills without doing the works. Earlier, several irregularities were traced out during the social audit in Rapuru, Kaluvaya and Chejerla mandals and the government had recovered Rs 1.5 crore from an official, responsi-ble for the irregularities in Rapuru mandal, but no action was taken till date, he reminded.

Ramesh appealed the DRO to conduct enquiry over the irregularities witnessed in MNREGS works in Udayagiri constituency and initiate action against the culprits.

Namami Ganga State convener M Ramesh submitting a representation to DRO Udaya Baskar in Nellore on Thursday