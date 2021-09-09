Dengue cases on rise in East Godavari

Kakinada: Government General Hospital, Kakinada Superintendent R Mahalakshmi alerted that as many as 363 dengue and viral fever cases have been registered in the GGH in August 2021.

She said that every day more than 10 dengue cases are being registered in the GGH. Patients suffering from dengue and malaria are also coming in large numbers to seek admission in GGH.

She said that more than 400 dengue, malaria and viral fever cases have been registered and no ICU beds are vacant. She said that all beds are occupied with dengue and viral fever patients.