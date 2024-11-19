Dental chairs donated to Govt Dental College

Vijayawada: Dental chairs and other dental equipment worth Rs 11 lakh were donated to the Government Dental College by the electrical appliances company V-Guard Industries as part of its corporate social responsibility through the Smart Andhra Pradesh Foundation here on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer of Smart Andhra Pradesh Foundation from Andhra Pradesh State Government Planning Department K Siva Sankar and V-Guard deputy general manager PK Rajesh participated in the event.

College principal Dr Kolasani Srinivasa Rao said that the dental chairs and other equipment were useful for the patients who visit the dental hospital. He thanked V-Guard Industries and Smart Andhra Pradesh Foundation for the gesture.

Vice-principals Dr Narendra Dev, Dr Narendra, Dr Murali Mohan and Dr Surekha and the heads of various departments were present.