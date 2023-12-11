Dental health cards distributed at book exhibition

Visakhapatnam: Book lovers who visited the book exhibition at Turner’s Choultry were taken by surprise as they received dental health cards free of cost.

On Sunday, the dental health cards were given with the support of V Dental Hospital. As part of the Visalandhra Book Festival, organisers of the event initiated distribution of dental health cards to encourage reading habit.

Speaking on the occasion, hospital director KMK Ramesh mentioned that the programme was undertaken with an intention of creating awareness about oral health among the people.

He said through the health card, family members would also avail free dental checkups. He informed that the health cards would be given to the visitors who visit the book exhibition which will continue till the 17th of this month.

The hospital director and book house manager P A Raju handed over health cards to book lovers.