Live
- Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from MLA post
- J&K did not retain any element of sovereignty when it joined Union of India: CJI
- Sabarimala extends timings for darshan of Lord Ayyappa Swamy
- CM camp office to be shifted to MCRHRD!!!
- Vivo X100 & X100 Pro: Global Launch on December 14th; Specifications, Expected Price
- 11-year-old girl collapses in queue at Sabarimala
- Never commented anything against Pawan Kalyan: Kishan Reddy
- Govt will deposit money in genuine farmers as Rythu Bandhu: MLC T Jeevan Reddy
- PL Sector Report: Building Material - Tiles Sector - Morbi Visit Update – Export robust growth, domestic demand slow
- Tamil Nadu Allocates Rs 1.90 Crore For Post-Cyclone Cleanup In Schools: Relief Measures And Restoration Initiatives Unveiled
Just In
Dental health cards distributed at book exhibition
Visakhapatnam: Book lovers who visited the book exhibition at Turner’s Choultry were taken by surprise as they received dental health cards free of...
Visakhapatnam: Book lovers who visited the book exhibition at Turner’s Choultry were taken by surprise as they received dental health cards free of cost.
On Sunday, the dental health cards were given with the support of V Dental Hospital. As part of the Visalandhra Book Festival, organisers of the event initiated distribution of dental health cards to encourage reading habit.
Speaking on the occasion, hospital director KMK Ramesh mentioned that the programme was undertaken with an intention of creating awareness about oral health among the people.
He said through the health card, family members would also avail free dental checkups. He informed that the health cards would be given to the visitors who visit the book exhibition which will continue till the 17th of this month.
The hospital director and book house manager P A Raju handed over health cards to book lovers.