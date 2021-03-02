Depleting Godavari river leaves farmers worried

Rajamahendravaram: Water in river Godavari is depleting due to lack of sufficient inflows from its catchment areas for two months while the self yield water is also not up to the expectations. Meanwhile, as many as 6,500 cusecs of water is coming from Sileru.

At present the water level at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage is 5.80 feet as against of 7.20 feet water level at the barrage last year in the same period. Due to water scarcity all there is no discharge of water into the sea from the barrage and all 175 barrage gates were closed.

Meanwhile, as many as 7,600 cusecs of water being released to three delta canals of them; 2,200 cusecs to Eastern, 1,450 cusecs to Central and 3,950 cusecs to Western deltas for cultivating Rabi crop and also for other needs.

Because of this, the existing water in the river is not sufficient for Rabi crop and if the cofferdam closes by March 31st, the farmers will face more problems to get water for the existing crop. At present the farmers are lifting water from the canals through motors.

Though dredging work was taken up to increase the depth in the river ponds but in vain and sand accumulated and obstructing the flow of water in the river. As many as three lakh hectares were under cultivation during this Rabi season.

According to officials of Water Resources Department (WRD), the cofferdam gates should not be closed for 15 days to avoid water scarcity to some extent and moreover, there is no possibility to get water from Telangana area, too.

Meanwhile, the farmers in three deltas also demanding the government to initiate steps to supply water for cultivation until the completion of Rabi crop season.