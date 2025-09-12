Depression expected to form off AP coast, heavy rains likely

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain on Thursday announced that a cyclonic circulation is currently extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level over North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha.

According to Jain, this system is expected to lead to the formation of a low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha within the next two days. This could result in heavy rainfall in scattered areas across the state. Additionally, winds are likely to reach speeds of 40-50 km/h along the coast. The public is advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Prakhar Jain provided the detailed weather forecast for the upcoming two days. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely on Friday in scattered areas of West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, and Tirupati districts. Likewise, Light to moderate rainfall is expected in some places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, Krishna, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts.

On Saturday, moderate to heavy rainfall is possible in scattered areas of Eluru, NTR, Palnadu, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts. Light to moderate rainfall is likely in some parts of Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts.

Jain also reported the rainfall data recorded as of 5 pm on Thursday: Kothapalle in Nandyal district received 60.2 mm, Enakandla received 52.2 mm, Pamulapadu received 38.7 mm, Samarlakota in Kakinada district received 35.2 mm, Devarapalli in Anakapalli district received 34.7 mm, and Gollapadu in Vizianagaram district received 33.2 mm.