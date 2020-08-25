Deputy CM Amzath Basha orders speedy completion of works at Kadapa

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has directed the officials to ensure completion of all pending works on a war foot.

Conducting a review meeting over ongoing works in Kadapa municipal corporation at his camp office here on Monday, he said there was no problem in releasing funds for pending works as chief minister is keen on releasing them in the interest of public.

He said government has issued works under the 14th Finance Commission for various works like drainage, roads in the corporation.

He said that as many as 20 schools were selected under Naadu-Nedu in the first phase and directed the officials to complete the works by August-end. He also directed the officials to take steps for eradicating mosquito problem and intensify fogging operations to curb the menace.



Corporation commissioner Lavanna, former Mayor Suresh babu and others were present.