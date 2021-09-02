Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy concerned on growing encroachments of govt lands

Vedurukuppam (Chittoor): Deputy chief minister K Narayana Swamy expressed serious concern overthe growing encroachment of government lands in Vedurukuppam mandal inthe district.

The deputy chief minister who along with joint collector Rajababu helda review meeting on the development initiatives and also the progressof the construction works for housing government offices in themandal, at the mandal head quarter Vedurukuppam in his GangadharaNellore constituency, candidly said the responsibility of protectinggovernment lands lies on both the officials and also on the people.

Stating that in Vedurukuppam mandal the government lands in manyplaces were encroached, he directed the officials to take immediatesteps for clearing the encroachments for resuming the valuablegovernment lands for utilising them for public purposes.

Theencroachment resulted in the government not being able to findsuitable lands for construction of buildings for housing its ownsoffices required in the mandal, he lamented.

He wanted the officials to identify the lands required forconstruction of Village secretariats and other offices and also forJagananna Colonies for construction of houses for the poor who applied.

Speaking on the occasion, joint collector Rajababu directed theofficials to clear all the encroachment of tank beds in mandal withina month and take up trenching around the tanks to preventencroachment of tanks to protect the water bodies on priority basis.

Healso wanted the mandals officials to identify the lands underencroachment, to prepare a list of the lands under illegal occupation,village secretariat wise to issue notices to the encroachers.

Seeking the encroachers to voluntarily vacate the encroachments, hewarned them of severe action on those who failed to respond andreprimanded the revenue staff for remaining silent on the encroachmentof government lands in the mandal.

Joint Collector informed that he decided to adopt the mandal to do hisbest for its development and also focus on resolving all pendingissues and also problems.He also handed over the petitions received from the public on theencroachment of government lands to deputy chief minister for hisperusal.