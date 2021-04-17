Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Deputy CM Narayanaswamy condemns TDP allegations on bypoll

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy
x

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy

Highlights

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy on Saturday condemned the former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu allegations against Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and other YSRCP leaders in connection with the just concluded Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll as false and baseless

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy on Saturday condemned the former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu allegations against Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and other YSRCP leaders in connection with the just concluded Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll as false and baseless.

Speaking to media here, he said there was no need for the YSRCP to resort for any sort of irregularities such as fake and bogus voting as its nominee Dr M Gurumoorthy is set to win the race with a thumping majority.

He maintained that the allegations levelled by Congress nominee Dr Chinta Mohan and BJP candidate K Ratna Prabha against YSRCP are also worthless and meaningless. He exuded confidence that YSRCP would win Tirupati MP seat with an unprecedented majority of votes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X