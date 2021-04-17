Deputy CM Narayanaswamy condemns TDP allegations on bypoll

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy on Saturday condemned the former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu allegations against Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and other YSRCP leaders in connection with the just concluded Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll as false and baseless.

Speaking to media here, he said there was no need for the YSRCP to resort for any sort of irregularities such as fake and bogus voting as its nominee Dr M Gurumoorthy is set to win the race with a thumping majority.

He maintained that the allegations levelled by Congress nominee Dr Chinta Mohan and BJP candidate K Ratna Prabha against YSRCP are also worthless and meaningless. He exuded confidence that YSRCP would win Tirupati MP seat with an unprecedented majority of votes.