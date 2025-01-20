Live
Deputy CM post for Lokesh demanded
Pithapuram TDP in-charge SVSN Varma demanded for appointment of TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh as Deputy Chief Minister.
Speaking at a media conference held in Pithapuram, Varma said Lokesh’s significant contributions to the party, including the record-breaking achievement of enrolling one crore members for TDP.
He said that YSR Congress Party supporters continue to chant slogans for Jagan Mohan Reddy despite his setbacks, while Jana Sena Party cadres express their admiration for Pawan Kalyan as a Chief Ministerial candidate.
In a similar vein, TDP workers aspire to see Lokesh as Deputy CM, and there is nothing wrong with such aspirations, he said.
Varma commended Lokesh’s leadership during his “Yuvagalam Padayatra,” which he described as a bold response to critics who doubted the
future of the TDP.
The cadre only seeks recognition of Lokesh’s hard work and dedication to the party. Ultimately, Varma concluded that the final decision rests with TDP Chief and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, whose decision will be respected by all.