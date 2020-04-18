Deputy CM Pushpa Sreevani cooks food for needy during lockdown in Kurupam

Amidst of lockdown over Coronavirus, AP Deputy CM Pamula Pushpa Sreevani and her husband extended a helping hand by cooking food for the poor and needy in her Kurupam constituency in Vizianagaram district.

With the imposing of the lockdown, Deputy CM organized free food distribution programme for nearly 200 people in her constituency. In a recent video which was shared by Deputy CM on her Twitter handle, where she and her husband were seen preparing food by chopping vegetables. Later the food packets would be distributed among the poor.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy CM Pushpa Sreevani said that free food distribution is carried out in the constituency and she throws a challenge to distribute food the poor and needy across the state during the lockdown period,



