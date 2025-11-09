Deputy CM vows crackdown on red sanders smugglers

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister and minister for environment and forests K Pawan Kalyan issued a stern warning to red sanders smugglers, declaring that the government will show no leniency in its crackdown on illegal logging and smuggling operations.

During his inspection of a red sanders storage facility at Mamandur forest area in Tirupati district on Saturday, the Deputy Chief Minister reviewed the situation and later held a meeting with forest officials at the district collectorate.

Speaking to the media after the review, he said red sanders smuggling had increased alarmingly over the past five years, with the value of seized timber estimated at around Rs 5,000 crore. Nearly 1.3 lakh red sanders trees have been cut illegally, he said.

“The responsibility to curb this menace lies with us,” Pawan Kalyan asserted, expressing concern that red sanders seized across the country are largely being traced back to Andhra Pradesh. He also revealed that red sanders grown in the sacred Seshachalam forests were even found being smuggled into neighbouring Nepal. “We have already identified four key kingpins behind this racket and have initiated action to nab them,” he said.

Pawan also highlighted the spiritual significance of the red sanders tree, citing ancient beliefs that it originated from the wound of Lord Venkateswara. He felt that protecting these trees is both an ecological and cultural responsibility.

The Deputy CM said a review had been conducted with district Superintendents of Police to strengthen anti-smuggling measures in the Seshachalam region, where officials estimate nearly two lakh trees might have been cut down. A special task force has already been formed to intensify surveillance and enforcement operations.

To strengthen cross-border enforcement, Pawan Kalyan said he had requested Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to sign an inter-state agreement. He felt the need to go for a law ensuring that any red sanders seized in other states would be handed over to Andhra Pradesh authorities.

“The red sanders trees found only in Seshachalam are vital for preserving the region’s environment. Local communities should refrain from participating in their destruction,” he warned. “In this country which is implementing Operation Kagar, controlling red sanders smugglers is not a big issue. Once we launch a full-fledged operation, there will be no turning back. The government will seize properties belonging to smugglers under the Forest Act. Those destroying the environment will not be spared.”

He added that awareness campaigns would be launched to educate labourers, especially those from Tamil Nadu, about the consequences of illegal cutting of red sanders trees. Pawan Kalyan also appealed to devotees of Lord Venkateswara to actively participate in protecting the sacred red sanders trees. District collector Dr S Venkateswar, SP L Subba Rayudu, conservator of forests C Selvam, DFO V Saibaba and other officials were present during the review meeting.