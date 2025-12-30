Telangana’s Ishan Das crowned fastest swimmer

Hyderabad: Ishan Das of Telangana emerged as the fastest swimmer of the championship even as as Karnataka topped the overall standings followed by Telangana in second spot at the 36th South Zone Aquatic Championship 2025, held from December 27 to 29 at the Aquatic Complex, GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Organised by the Telangana Swimming Association, the meet saw Karnataka finish first with 1,040 points, followed by hosts Telangana with 452 points.

Kerala dominated the water polo events, defeating Karnataka in both finals. Kerala girls won 11-8, led by Safwa Sakeer’s five goals, while the boys’ team sealed a convincing 12-6 victory with Irfan Muhammed I.S. scoring four goals.

In swimming finals, Ishan Das of Telangana won the boys’ 15–17 50m freestyle in 24.95 seconds. Ganesh Chakradhar Jakka (Andhra Pradesh) claimed the boys’ 100m breaststroke title. Karnataka’s S. Krish and Nayana A. Madhyastha secured wins in backstroke and freestyle events, while Telangana’s Shivani Karra topped the girls’ 200m backstroke.