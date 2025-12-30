GHMC approves record Rs 11,460 crore draft budget for 2026-27

Hyderabad: The GHMC Standing Committee, during a special meeting on Monday, approved a record annual draft budget of Rs 11,460 crore for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

The committee also cleared revised budget proposals for 2025-26 and allocated Rs 2,260 crore specifically for the 27 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) recently merged into the GHMC.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan stated that the expanded budget reflects the civic body’s new jurisdiction. “The proposal, prepared in consideration of the 27 merged ULBs, will now be presented to the GHMC Council for final approval,” he said.

The proposed annual budget will be presented for approval at the ensuing GHMC Council meeting.

Standing Committee approved a proposal to invite e-tenders for implementing, maintaining, and supporting AI-based solutions on the GHMC website, including an AI chatbot and automated form-filling solutions, for a contract period of three years.

A proposal was submitted to the GHMC Standing Committee for approval of a study tour for GHMC ward members to visit Ahmedabad and Chandigarh as part of the study tour programme.

Other key resolutions passed in the Standing Committee include renaming the ‘NBT Nagar Sports Complex’ as ‘NBT Nagar Convention Hall,’ and the proposal of ‘Hyderabad Sculpture Park’ initiative around the KBR Walkway in partnership with Krishnakriti Foundation for public art and urban beautification in Jubilee Hills and other infrastructure works.