Descendants of freedom fighters felicitated
The Bapatla district marked its 76th Republic Day celebrations with a grand event at the Police Parade Ground, showcasing the district’s progress and democratic spirit.
Collector J Venkata Murali unfurled the national flag and received the ceremonial guard of honour from the police. Speaking at the programme, he stressed constitutional principles of equality and secularism and highlighted the government’s commitment to social welfare.
He felicitated the descendants of freedom fighters and praised voluntary organizations contributing to district development. He especially recognised the officials who served during the Krishna River flood relief and presented awards for the best employees from various departments and the best tableaux.
District SP Tushar Dudi, joint collector Prakhar Jain, Additional
SP Vithaleshwar, MLAs Vegesana Narendra Varma and M Malakondayya, various district officials and prominent citizens were present.