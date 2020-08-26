Despite authorities inaction, tribal villagers lay road in Vizianagaram by pooling money

Most of us look for a help the help of government for the infrastructure at our residential areas such as laying roads, construction of drainages and other activities. But the tribal residents of Kodama-Bari village in Saluru mandal of Vizianagaram district are not like that they have stood as inspiration for all of us by laying a road on a stretch of 4 km to their village by themselves acquiring funds after their problem was ignored by authorities.

About 200 families living in the village are dependant on neighbouring Odisha for all their needs amid no road to the village. One of the residents had said that they have vexed up waiting for the authorities to take action on the same and decided to took it themselves and laid road by amassing funds from villagers to lay the road. The villagers amassed money from their own contributions and loans for laying of the road.

More interestingly, the incident has come to fore after the Bollywood actor Sonu Sood had heaped praises on the initiative taken by the people on his Twitter handle and promised that he would visit the village soon.

I will soon come and visit you guys❤️ you will inspire the nation. 🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 24, 2020




