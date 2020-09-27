Despite curbs, Covid cases surge in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Covid positive cases are in increasing trend in Srikakulam district. The district has been reporting more than 500 positive cases for the last one month. Till Sunday, the total positive cases in the district stood at 38,888. Medical and health department staff have collected samples from 4,13,692 persons across the district so far to detect Covid cases.



The prime reason for rampant spreading of Covid cases in the district is apathy of people particularly in rural areas. Most people in rural areas are not interested to wear masks, not following physical distance, unaware on usage of sanitisers and neglecting to clean hands with soaps are the reasons to spread of Covid cases. Despite repeated appeals from the officials and medical staff people are still not heeding words regarding precautionary measures.

As part of restrictions and preventive measures complete lockdown has been in force in Srikakulam city on every Sunday for the last two months. Main aim of lockdown was to prevent public movement on roads and market areas which are vulnerable for spreading Covid cases.