Despite minister’s orders, tomatoes fail to fetch MSP

Pathikonda (Kurnool district): Regardless of the orders of Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu, tomatoes still fail to get minimum support price at Pathikonda agriculture market.

A few days ago, tomatoes at this market were sold at Rs 1 per kg, which earlier sold at Rs 100 per kg. The news of farmers throwing their produce on the road, uninterested to sell tomatoes at the lowest price, became hot topic across the State. Minister Atchannaidu became aware of this issue and ordered the officials concerned to purchase tomatoes by giving MSP to farmers.

Following this, some quantity of tomatoes was purchased and sent to Vijayawada and to a few rythu bazars. After that same situation prevailed.

Believing the Minister’s orders, farmers brought huge quantities of tomatoes to the market hoping to get the same price. But were disappointed after reaching the market.

When The Hans India enquired with Assistant Director of Marketing A Narayana Murthy over phone about the situation in the market, the AD said the market officials were ordered to purchase 50 per cent of the total quantity that came to the market. Traders were ordered to purchase at the minimum price of Rs 5 and not less than that. He said a box of good quality tomatoes is being purchased at Rs 800 and price varies based upon the quality.