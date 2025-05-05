Develop Bommaparthi Ashram on par with Mysuru Datta Peetham

Bommaparthi: In a spiritually vibrant event, public representatives requested Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji to develop the Bommaparthi Ashram in the model of the renowned Mysuru Datta Peetham.

The appeal was made during the grand celebrations held at Jayalakshmipuram, where the Sri Jayalakshmi Mata Jayanti Utsavam, the consecration of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy idol, and the inauguration of Sri Narahari Veda Vidya Nilayam, Sri Jayalakshmi Mata Hospital, and Annapurna Mandiram took place.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, MP Ambika Lakshminarayana, MLAs Paritala Sunitha and Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad participated in the ceremonies organized by the Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Jnana Bodha Sabha Trust. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders expressed their joy in being part of such a spiritual event and recalled their visit to the Mysuru Datta Ashram. They requested that similar infrastructural and spiritual development be undertaken at the Bommaparthi Ashram to make it a spiritual destination. Swamiji later felicitated the dignitaries, blessing the region and its people.