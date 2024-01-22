Development can be achieved only through YS Jagan, says Alla Nani

The YCP Eluru district general meeting took place at the local Kranti Kalyana Mandapam under the leadership of district president Alla Nani on Sunday. During the meeting, MLA Alla Nani asserted that comprehensive development of the masses can only be achieved with the YCP. He expressed confidence in the party and its leader Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that people are ready to bring the YCP back to power and make Jagan the Chief Minister. He also accused the opposition of resorting to crooked politics and having no genuine concern for the people, but rather seeking power through illegal means. Nani emphasized the need for the YCP to return to power in order to continue their development and welfare programs. Srenu was charged with countering the opposition's strategies and educating the people about the facts.

During the meeting, YCP Eluru parliamentary candidate Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav, Polavaram candidate Tellam Rajyalakshmi, and Chintalapudi candidate Kambham Vijayaraju were introduced to the party members. The event was attended by MP Kotagiri Sridhar, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuru Nageswara Rao, MLAs Tellam Balaraju, Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao, Puppala Vasubabu, Kotharu Abbayya Chaudhary, Dulam Nageswara Rao, MLC Jayamangala Venkataramana, Zilla Parishad Chairman Ghanta Padmasree, Mayor Sheikh Noorjahan, as well as other public representatives, department heads, and activists.

