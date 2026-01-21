Development must be inclusive, asserts CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said development should not be limited to a few, but must include everyone, with the benefits reaching all sections of society. He said the Andhra Pradesh government launched the One Family–One Entrepreneur (OFOE) policy with the objective of making people partners in the state’s development.

The Chief Minister, who is in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), met several industrialists and participated in multiple discussion forums on the second day of his visit. As part of these engagements, a special discussion was held at the WEF on the One Family–One Entrepreneur policy being implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Participants at the forum lauded the OFOE initiative as a model approach that can drive development even in rural areas.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu said the OFOE policy was introduced with the clear intent of making everyone a stakeholder in development. “Government decisions should benefit the people and enable the progress of an entire generation. My thinking has always been centred on public welfare and the overall development of the state. We must align ourselves with global technologies and trends. India is rapidly moving towards a manufacturing-led growth path, and to tap this opportunity, we introduced the One Family–One Entrepreneur policy,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government is not only introducing policies but also providing the necessary guidance and infrastructure. “Through the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, we are guiding startups, while the OFOE initiative supports those aspiring to become entrepreneurs. We are creating the required industrial infrastructure and have also introduced the P4 system to encourage innovative ideas, reduce poverty, and support those with new concepts,” he said.

He added that by promoting MSMEs, the government is strengthening local industrial development. “On Women’s Day last year, we announced our goal of creating one lakh women entrepreneurs and have already made significant progress. We will continue to encourage women entrepreneurs in a phased manner,” he noted.

Stressing the importance of skills and value addition, Naidu said he had requested IBM to train 10 lakh people in Andhra Pradesh in artificial intelligence and quantum technologies.

He added that the Andhra Pradesh government is now giving priority to value addition. “Becoming an entrepreneur is not just about manufacturing products; branding is equally important. We are working to build strong brands for AP products, including those made by DWCRA women. Investors coming to set up industries in the State are treated as guests and respected. We ensure fast approvals through our ‘Speed of Doing Business’ system,” the Chief Minister said.